McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,127 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $235,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $371,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 23,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

