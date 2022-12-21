mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) Stock Price Down 3.7%

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.85. 8,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 81,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of mCloud Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of mCloud Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in mCloud Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of mCloud Technologies Corp ( NASDAQ:MCLD Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of mCloud Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

