Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,617,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,968 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,045,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after purchasing an additional 548,647 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,016,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,325,000 after purchasing an additional 563,610 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

