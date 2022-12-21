Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,721 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Price Performance

Mercury General stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.83. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Mercury General Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Stories

