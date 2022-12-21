Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $72.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $73.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MMSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.73. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $76.14.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $287.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.03 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.