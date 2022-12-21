Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) PT Lowered to $1.50

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MESA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Shares of MESA opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 877,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 519,258 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,037,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 361,393 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,102,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 257,027 shares during the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

