Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.0% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 334,566 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $241.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.