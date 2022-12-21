Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Cut by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,690 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 7.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $241.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

