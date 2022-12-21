Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,430 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 334,566 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,150,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $241.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

