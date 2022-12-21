Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,978 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.3% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $241.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

