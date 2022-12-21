Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,759 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 129,546 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 28,943 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 102,406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,850,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.6 %

MSFT opened at $241.80 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

