Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) PT Lowered to $14.00

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Midwest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDWT opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.27. Midwest has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63.

Get Midwest alerts:

Insider Transactions at Midwest

In other news, major shareholder Knott Partners Lp purchased 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $29,740.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 382,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,623.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midwest

About Midwest

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Midwest during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Knott David M Jr grew its holdings in shares of Midwest by 20.4% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 353,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Midwest by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.