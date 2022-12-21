Milestone Advisory Partners Has $212,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Milestone Advisory Partners raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,918.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,191,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,776,073,000 after purchasing an additional 252,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,780,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,107,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average is $105.69. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

