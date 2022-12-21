Mission Wealth Management LP Has $414,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VTEB opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $55.03.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.