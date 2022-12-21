MISUMI Group (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Shares Down 0.6%

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 11.31 and last traded at 11.64. 6,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 42,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.71.

MISUMI Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 11.44.

MISUMI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MISUMI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISUMI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.