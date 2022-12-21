Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $475.24

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $475.24 and traded as high as $610.98. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $596.12, with a volume of 2,072 shares trading hands.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $24.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $26.82 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 94.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; gas distribution businesses; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.