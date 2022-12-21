Mizuho Boosts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $78.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $77.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.22. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 60.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 24,896 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 164.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

