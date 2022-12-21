MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.15.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.15 million. Research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $280,405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 57.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,709,000 after acquiring an additional 956,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 13,965.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,740,000 after acquiring an additional 740,194 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 66.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,254,000 after acquiring an additional 547,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

