Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Up 7.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.1% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $214.00 to $217.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Moderna traded as high as $204.00 and last traded at $203.34. Approximately 210,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,206,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.89.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRNA. Bank of America upped their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,005,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $141,473.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,005,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,899 shares of company stock valued at $71,327,686 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $1,496,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Moderna by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 265,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,379,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.90.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

