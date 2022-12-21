Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.92. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $94.26.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after buying an additional 65,311 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,162,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,496,000 after buying an additional 112,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,203,000 after buying an additional 33,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,782,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

