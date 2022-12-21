Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Boosted by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

