Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.94.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $310,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $633,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $3,916,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

