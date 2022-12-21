Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.68 and traded as low as C$1.41. Moneta Gold shares last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 59,523 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Haywood Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Moneta Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
Moneta Gold Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market cap of C$145.43 million and a P/E ratio of -11.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.68.
Insider Activity
Moneta Gold Company Profile
Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.
