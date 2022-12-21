MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in MongoDB by 422.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,846 shares of company stock worth $11,956,703 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB Stock Up 3.5 %

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $200.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $570.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.75.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

