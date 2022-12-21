Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.7 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.58. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $104.65.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

