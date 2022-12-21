Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 124.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,385,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,417,000 after purchasing an additional 149,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530,547 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.7 %

MNST opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $104.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

