Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 4,171 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,253,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,139,573,000 after buying an additional 98,629 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.30.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

