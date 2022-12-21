Mothercare (LON:MTC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.47

Shares of Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.47 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.96 ($0.10). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 7.49 ($0.09), with a volume of 209,000 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

The company has a market cap of £42.23 million and a PE ratio of 374.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.47.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

