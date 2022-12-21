Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.92

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.92 and traded as high as $22.94. Myers Industries shares last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 158,485 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,957.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Myers Industries by 149.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.