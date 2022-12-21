Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Shares Up 1.8%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 72,312 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 20,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Naked Wines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Naked Wines alerts:

Naked Wines Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. Naked Wines plc was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.