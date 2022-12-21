National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.12

Shares of National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.12 and traded as high as $10.31. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 170,995 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
National Australia Bank Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.
National Australia Bank Company Profile
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
