Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.50. 37,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 363,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Several brokerages have commented on KITT. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Nauticus Robotics from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nauticus Robotics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Nauticus Robotics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97.

Nauticus Robotics ( NASDAQ:KITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nauticus Robotics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KITT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nauticus Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Nauticus Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,805,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Nauticus Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nauticus Robotics in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications.

