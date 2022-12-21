Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.59. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

