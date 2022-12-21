NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTAP. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.55.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average is $68.14.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,575,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,643,670,000 after purchasing an additional 189,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NetApp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $323,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NetApp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $156,241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in NetApp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,631,000 after purchasing an additional 199,172 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp



NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

