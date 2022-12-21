Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00.

NVRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nevro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.08.

NVRO stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Nevro has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $93.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $100.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. Research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 8.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 12.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 15.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

