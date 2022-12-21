New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.83.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

NYCB stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,577 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,590 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 60.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 944,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 17.8% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 5,822,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,158,000 after acquiring an additional 879,008 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

