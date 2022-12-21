NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NAMS. William Blair started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving patient care in populations with metabolic diseases. Its lead investigational candidate, obicetrapib, is a novel, selective inhibitor that targets the Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein (CETP), which has been clinically shown to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) while at the same time substantially increase high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.