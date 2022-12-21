NEXT (LON:NXT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5,789.94

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,789.94 ($70.33) and traded as low as GBX 5,468 ($66.42). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 5,508 ($66.91), with a volume of 154,077 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($77.14) to GBX 5,500 ($66.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($98.40) to GBX 7,000 ($85.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($72.89) to GBX 5,600 ($68.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($69.24) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,750 ($82.00).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,409.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,789.94. The stock has a market cap of £7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 981.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.24%. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

