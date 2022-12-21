Noble Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR)

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of TSE EFR opened at C$8.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 27.09, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of C$6.14 and a twelve month high of C$13.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 806.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Company Profile

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.19, for a total value of C$158,213.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,266,257.98.

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.