Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NBLX opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.