Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Trading Down 4.2%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75. 2,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.