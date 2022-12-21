NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after buying an additional 7,468,669 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,640,000 after buying an additional 4,473,395 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 893.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,786,000 after buying an additional 3,881,693 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.0% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,730,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,147,000 after buying an additional 1,344,188 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

