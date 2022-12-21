Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:LKYSF) Shares Down 1.5%

Numinus Wellness Inc (OTCMKTS:LKYSF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 174,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 522,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Numinus Wellness Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

About Numinus Wellness

Numinus Wellness, Inc operates as a Canadian health care company empowering healing and wellness through the development and delivery of safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental illness, substance abuse and trauma. The Numinus model comprises psychedelic production, clinical research and clinical care, with a Health Canada-licenced research facility, seasoned medical team and growing network of clinics.

