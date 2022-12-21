NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.59

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.59 and traded as high as C$11.84. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$11.73, with a volume of 505,564 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.34.

NuVista Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.59. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$445.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 3.2899997 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,135,445.65. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,135,445.65. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lawford bought 29,972 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.71 per share, with a total value of C$410,916.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 203,788 shares in the company, valued at C$2,793,933.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,991.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

