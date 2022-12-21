NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Sells $982,153.50 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NVEE stock opened at $135.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.15. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.58 and a 12-month high of $154.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.
