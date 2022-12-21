NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Sells $982,153.50 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NVEE stock opened at $135.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.15. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.58 and a 12-month high of $154.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NV5 Global by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter worth about $449,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter worth about $481,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 103.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

