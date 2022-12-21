Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2022

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OASGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OAS opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OASGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum comprises 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC owned 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Oasis Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

