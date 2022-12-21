Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Sells 200 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.33 and a 12 month high of $172.94. The stock has a market cap of $869.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

