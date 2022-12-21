ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.11

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.11 and traded as high as $45.58. ODP shares last traded at $44.96, with a volume of 593,262 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ODP Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter. ODP had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.35%. On average, analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ODP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,146,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,583,000 after purchasing an additional 45,251 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ODP by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,987,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,867,000 after purchasing an additional 87,713 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in ODP by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,692,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,189,000 after purchasing an additional 287,670 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in ODP by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,269,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,668,000 after purchasing an additional 87,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in ODP by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP now owns 1,035,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

