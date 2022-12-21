Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ONB shares. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.18 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

