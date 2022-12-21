OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

OABI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OmniAb in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

OmniAb Stock Performance

Shares of OABI opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. OmniAb has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at OmniAb

OmniAb Company Profile

In related news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,874.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other OmniAb news, Director Jennifer R. Cochran bought 22,250 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $83,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson bought 10,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 482,250 shares of company stock worth $1,694,038.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

