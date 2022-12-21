OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
OABI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OmniAb in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
OmniAb Stock Performance
Shares of OABI opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. OmniAb has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at OmniAb
OmniAb Company Profile
OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OmniAb (OABI)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.